Netanyahu Supporters Demand State Attorney Shai Nitzan be Investigated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing charges in three high-profile criminal cases related to bribery and fraud, denies any wrongdoing, claiming that the investigations are efforts by the opposition to remove him from office.

An estimated thousand supporters of Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu rallied on Saturday evening against what they allege is "improper conduct" by State Attorney Shai Nitzan and investigators in the several concurrent corruption cases against Netanyahu, The Times Of Israel reported.

Demonstrators, among which were predominantly pro-Netanyahu journalists and lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud party, reportedly gathered near Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s house in Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, chanting “Shai Nitzan is a criminal,” and holding signs that read “enough of the persecution.”

The rally follows allegations by the prime minister and his allies of “misconduct” by investigators in the testimony of Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu’s former spokesman and a key witness in one of the largest corruption cases issued against him.

The Israeli prime minister along with members of his family including his wife is facing three unique lawsuits related to corruption, fraud and misuse of the power of his office. Netanyahu currently denies any wrongdoing and has argued he would make an attempt to stay in power even if he is sentenced after having been found guilty.