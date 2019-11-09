Iran May Reject Modernisation of Arak Reactor - Atomic Energy Organisation

Earlier, Iran's Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor will resume its operation.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said that Tehran may reject the modernisation of the heavy water reactor in Arak.

IAEA inspectors will check enriched uranium samples at Iran's fordo facility on 10 November, the organisation added.

One year after the US abrupt withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran announced in May its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the agreement, including the reconstruction of the modernized Arak nuclear reactor for civil purposes.

In September, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. The gradual reduction of nuclear obligation was announced on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran unclear deal on 8 May.

On 3 July Rouhani said Tehran would increase uranium enrichment levels and start to revive the Arak nuclear reactor if the nations, which signed the deal, would fail to protect the accord.

In May 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, and began reintroducing tough banking and energy-related sanctions against Tehran. The US also threatened to slap secondary sanctions against any country buying oil from Iran.