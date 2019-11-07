At Least 1 Killed, Several Injured as Tank Explodes in Syria's Banias Oil Refinery - Report

According to media reports, several people were injured due to the explosion in one of the largest oil refineries in Syria.
Earlier this year, several underwater pipelines were damaged after a sabotage attack off the coastal town of Banias.
Syria reportedly produced some 350,000 barrels of crude per day before the country's conflict erupted in 2011 and exported more than half of it. According to Syrian officials, cited by media, the current daily output tumbled to about 24,000 barrels a day, mostly also because of the ongoing civil war and Western sanctions against Damascus as well.
