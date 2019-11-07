US Military Has Right to Defend Against Forces 'Threatening' Syrian Oil Fields - Official

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman has stated that American commanders stationed near the oil fields in northern Syria have the right to defend themselves against other forces if these come under threat.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Earlier, a report by the AP suggested that Washington could leave up to 800 troops to guard Syrian oil wells in Deir ez-Zor governorate, despite Russia slamming the US actions as "illegitimate".
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman has stated that American commanders stationed near the oil fields in northern Syria have the right to defend themselves against other forces if these come under threat.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)