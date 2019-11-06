Iranian President Confirms Tehran Has Begun Enriching Uranium at Fordow Site

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirmed on 6 November that the country has started injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear site, thus starting the promised enrichment efforts to reach the 5% mark.
"Iran's 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action; also known as Iran nuclear deal] by injecting gas to 1044 centrifuges begins today. Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation", Rouhani tweeted.
Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi has clarified that the Furrow plant will reach 4.5% enrichment levels by 9 November. He added that the process will be observed by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
