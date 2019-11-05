Erdogan May Visit Russia in Connection With TurkStream Launch This Year - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia in connection with the opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline this year, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar said at a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko on Tuesday.

"This year, the TurkStream is to be put into operation. In connection with its opening, a top-level visit to Russia may take place", Samsar said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the statement, stressing the date of the possible visit has not been determined yet.

© Photo: turkstream.info Welding operations for the construction of the Turkish Stream Offshore Gas Pipeline

Several EU countries (including Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia) previously said they wanted to participate in the project.

The TurkStream twin-pipeline will have a maximum capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year.

The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey for local consumption by 1 January 2020. The second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.