Erdogan May Visit Russia in Connection With TurkStream Launch This Year - Ambassador

"This year, the TurkStream is to be put into operation. In connection with its opening, a top-level visit to Russia may take place", Samsar said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the statement, stressing the date of the possible visit has not been determined yet.
Several EU countries (including Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia) previously said they wanted to participate in the project.
The TurkStream twin-pipeline will have a maximum capacity of 31.5 billion cubic metres (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year.
The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey for local consumption by 1 January 2020. The second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.
