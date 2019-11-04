Iran Foreign Ministry Slams US Sanctions Against General Staff as Useless

The United States on Monday sanctioned the general staff of the Iranian armed forces and nine people, including the son of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday suggested that the new US sanctions against Tehran are useless, stressing that the unilateral measures reveal the helplessness and inability of the Trump administration to use diplomacy.

"As we have repeatedly stated before, such measures only show the plight and helplessness of this regime, which does not know how to use rational diplomacy mechanisms", a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi, said, condemning the sanctions and noting their futility.

The US Department of Treasury imposed the new restrictions against Iran on the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran by Iranian militants, as over fifty Americans were held hostage for 444 days.

Relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated after the Trump administration abruptly declared in 2018 its unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iran nuclear deal, and the resumption of sanctions against Iran.

A year later, Tehran began a gradual abandonment of its commitments to the JCPOA which is currently in its third stage.

Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said earlier that Iran had increased its uranium production by more than tenfold in the last two months. He made that announcement ahead of the fourth step of Iran terminating its commitments to the JCPOA, expected to be announced this week.