Jordan's Cabinet Resigns Ahead of Gov't Reshuffle - Report

Jordan's cabinet resigned on Monday prior to the government reshuffle that is to take place in the near future, Petra state news agency reported.

Jordan's Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz said as quoted by Petra news agency that the move is needed "to face up to the challenges of the coming period".

The reshuffle is expected to solidify the prime minister's mandate to accelerate economic reforms in the debt-ridden country.

Though the scope of the reshuffle os unknown, reports suggest that it would not affect key portfolios.

Razzaz was appointed last year by King Abdullah in a move to defuse tensions caused by an IMF austerity plan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded that Jordan must cut its debt to around 95 percent of the GDP. The plan led to tax hikes that, in turn, spiralled into mass protests.

In recent months, the government has introduced a number of reforms aimed at raising salaries to teachers and army retirees, while lowering government revenues.