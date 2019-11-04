Photos: Tehran Marks 1979 Embassy Siege With Anti-American Rally

Thousands of people rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis. People marched chanting anti-American slogans "Down with USA" and "Death to America" and carrying effigies mocking US President Donald Trump.
Snaps from anti-American rallies in #Iran today.— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) November 4, 2019
Highlights: Men getting their shoes polished on US, UK, and Israeli flags; demonstrators calling for the "execution" of UK PM Johnson; and a masked soldier escorting a bound man wearing a Trump mask. pic.twitter.com/xoCKDxedAf
According to local news agencies, rallies also took place in the cities of Mashhad, Shiraz and Esfahan.
On 4 November 1979, Iranian students belonging to the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam's Line, a group that supported the Iranian Revolution, took fifty-two American diplomats and citizens hostage. This happened several months after the toppling of Iran's US-backed Shah. The students demanded that Washington hand over the ousted ruler. One Iranian civilian and eight US servicemen were killed during a failed operation to rescue the hostages who eventually spent more than a year inside the embassy.
