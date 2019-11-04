Iran Working on Centrifuge Prototype 50 Times Faster Than Allowed by Nuclear Deal, Official Says

As per the nuclear deal, Iran was limited to using only 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges for uranium enrichment, by by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.

The head of the Iran's nuclear program, Ali Akbar Salehi, has announced that the country is now operating 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges, which is twice the amount that was previously known, and which appears to be a violation of the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) also known as the Iranian nuclear deal.

Salehi made this reveal to state television on the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran.

The IR-6 centrifuges are capable of producing enriched uranium 10 times as fast as the first generation IR-1 centrifuges that were permitted by the deal which limited Iran to using only 5,060 of the IR-1s.

This development comes as Tehran moves to scale back on its commitments under the JCPOA - an agreement that was signed between Iran and P5+1 (United States, Russia, United Kingdom, China, France and Germany), whose goal was to have Tehran curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, however, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, and began reintroducing tough banking and energy-related sanctions against Tehran. The US also threatened to slap secondary sanctions against any country buying oil from Iran.

