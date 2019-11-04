Anti-US Rally in Tehran as Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of American Embassy Takeover - Video

On 4 November 1979, a group of university students took over the US Embassy in Tehran, dubbed the “den of spies”. The event took place during the course of the Iranian Revolution, which saw Iranians overthrow the US-backed Shah, and resulted in a hostage crisis during which 52 American diplomats were held for 444 days.

Protesters took to the streets of Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in the Iranian capital.

On 4 November 1979, a group of Iranian students captured the US embassy in Tehran and its diplomatic staff. They demanded that Washington extradite the former US-backed Shah of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown earlier that year, to Iran to stand trial and return the wealth he had brought with him. 52 of the 66 hostages were held captive for 444 days and were released only on 20 January 1981.

