One Person Killed, 91 Others Injured in Baghdad Protests - Iraqi Security, Medical Sources

One person was killed and 91 others injured during the protests in Iraq's capital of Baghdad, the country's security and medical sources have said.

On Thursday, Iraqi President Barham Salih announced that Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi had agreed to step down following demands from protesters but provided that the country's parties agree on his successor. Mr Salih added that he was ready to hold early elections in the country if new election legislation were to be adopted.

Protests in Iraq flared up last month when people took to the streets demanding the resignation of the government, the implementation of economic reforms and the eradication of corruption.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a press statement on 1 November, saying that the Iraqi government "should listen to the legitimate demands made by the Iraqi people."

