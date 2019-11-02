Woman Injured in Syria's Aleppo After Rocket Attack by Militants - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A woman was injured after two rocket shells were fired at a neighborhood in Aleppo, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported Saturday.

She was injured as a result of the attack on the local market in the Al-Nil district in the city of Aleppo, according to Syrian Arab News Agency.

Once the largest city in Syria, Aleppo has been recovered by the government forces in 2016 after four years being controlled by the then-opposition forces. Since then, militants regularly conduct sporadic shelling on residential areas of Aleppo, causing civilian casualties.

The Syrian army, in turn, destroys the firing positions of the terrorists in response.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors of the conflict. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.