Israeli Military Says Struck Terrorist Targets in Gaza in Wake of Rocket Attacks

The rockets were fired late on Friday. Eight of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system. One of the rockets hit a residential building in southern Israel, damaging it.
"Israeli fighter jets have started striking terror targets in Gaza. This is in response to 10 rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
Israeli fighter jets have started striking terror targets in Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2019
This is in response to 10 rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight.
On Friday, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government’s Balfour Declaration, published on November 2, 1917. The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine. The protests led to clashes with the Israeli forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)