Lebanese Court Sentences to Death 8 Accomplices of 2013 Terrorist Attacks - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court in Beirut sentenced to death eight participants of the 2013 terrorist attacks in Tripoli, resulted in 47 civilians killed and 500 more injured, NNA, the Lebanese national news agency, reported on Friday.

In June 2013, terrorists targeted the Taqwa and Al-Salam mosques in Tripoli, killing not only worshipers but also civilians who lived nearby.

Earlier in the day, an Uber driver charged with murdering Rebecca Dykes, an employee of the UK Embassy in Beirut, in mid-December 2017 was sentenced to death by a Lebanese court.

The last death sentence was passed in Lebanon in 2004.