Lebanese Court Sentences to Death 8 Accomplices of 2013 Terrorist Attacks - Reports

In June 2013, terrorists targeted the Taqwa and Al-Salam mosques in Tripoli, killing not only worshipers but also civilians who lived nearby.
Earlier in the day, an Uber driver charged with murdering Rebecca Dykes, an employee of the UK Embassy in Beirut, in mid-December 2017 was sentenced to death by a Lebanese court.
The last death sentence was passed in Lebanon in 2004.
