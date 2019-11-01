White Helmets, Terrorists Prepare In Syria New Provocations With Use Of Chemical Weapons - Moscow

Earlier, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had authorised $4,5 million in aid for Syria's White Helmets organisation.

The 'White Helmets' organisation together with terrorists have been preparing new provocations with the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"New confirmations of the information about the White Helmets' activities emerge all the time ... According to the existing information, which the Syrian government regularly provides to the United Nations, the White Helmets, jointly with terrorists, is preparing new chemical provocations in Syria. They obviously aim at disrupting the peace process in the country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia is disappointed over Washington's decision to allocate funds to the White Helmets, Zakharova added, recalling that Russia has publicly revealed evidence of the White Helmets' links with terrorists.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.