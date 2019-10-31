Assad Says US Claims of Eliminating Daesh Leader Need Verification

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian President Bashar Assad said Thursday that Damascus had no contacts with the United States on the elimination of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and will not believe that he was really killed until reliable evidence is presented.

"We had no contact with American authorities on the elimination of al-Baghdadi. More importantly, we do not know whether this operation actually took place or not", Assad said in an interview with Syrian state-run television channels.

Assad noted that the US had not yet provided any evidence of the elimination of the Daesh* leader, and Damascus found out about its 'help' to the United States solely from media reports.

At the same time, the Syrian president emphasized that the death of al-Baghdadi or even all the militants would not affect the general situation while the terrorist ideology is alive.

Earlier in the month, President Assad called for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from northeastern Syria where Turkish troops have conducted an operation against local Kurdish militants.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia