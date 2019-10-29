Lebanese PM Hariri Announces Resignation Amid Protests in Beirut

Lebanon has been witnessing mass protests since 17 October, following the government’s announcement of a tax increase on tobacco and internet calls. The demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of the government and far-reaching political reforms.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has announced that he will be submitting his resignation amid the anti-government protests that the country has been witnessing since 17 October.

أنا طالع الى قصر بعبدا لتقديم استقالة الحكومة تجاوباً مع الكثير من اللبنانيين الذين نزلوا الى الشارع #لبنان_أولاً #سعد_الحريري #لبنان_ينتفض — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) October 29, 2019

أضع استقالتي بتصرف رئيس الجمهورية والمناصب "بتروح وبتجي والمهم كرامة وسلامة البلد" و"ما في حدا أكبر من بلدو" #لبنان_أولاً #سعد_الحريري #لبنان_ينتفض — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) October 29, 2019

​“I put my resignation at the disposal of the President of the Republic”, Hariri wrote in a tweet.

​In a televised address today, Hariri said that he had “reached a dead end” and was going to the presidential residence in order to submit his resignation, a move that comes in the wake of massive demonstrations that have swept the country for almost two weeks.

On 17 October, the government announced tax hikes on tobacco and internet calls, sparking mass protests, with demonstrators blocking roads and highways, demanding the resignation of the government and political reforms.

Lebanese banks have also been closed for 12 consecutive days, with the Association of Banks in Lebanon announcing on Monday that customers would only be served through ATMs. Some Lebanese schools and universities were also reportedly shut down.

Following an escalation of the situation, the government cancelled the proposed tax hikes, while presenting a 17-point plan to address the economic situation in the country, also offering to cut the salaries of ministers and lawmakers.

However, the demonstrators did not accept the proposed plan, blaming Lebanon’s confessional governmental structure for breeding tribalism and corruption.