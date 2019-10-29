At Least 13 Dead, 865 Injured Overnight After Iraqi Police Opened Fire at Protesters - Reports

Mass rallies that began across the Middle Eastern country earlier this month have led to violent clashes between protesters and police, reportedly claiming the lives of around 250 Iraqis.

At least 13 people were killed and over 850 injured overnight after police opened fire at protesters in the city of Karbala, Reuters reported citing sources.

The city, which hosts the shrines of Imam Husayn and Abbas, sacred for Shia Muslims, witnessed another round of violent clashes between law enforcement and an angry crowd on Monday.

© REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi Security forces use tear gas during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 25, 2019

The news comes after people ignored a curfew, imposed by the military, and held meetings in the centre of the Iraqi capital over the last several days. The authorities have used tear gas to stop people from storming the Green Zone, an area with government offices, embassies, and foreign companies.

Baghdad previously blocked social networks and messengers, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram to stop people from organising crowded demonstrations in large cities. The protesters are calling for the government to resign over a lack of jobs, deteriorating public services, and corruption.