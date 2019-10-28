Register
21:49 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The United Nations Headquarters in the run-up to the 70th UN General Assembly session

    United Nations Unable to Verify Baghdadi’s Death - Spokesman

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (23)
    491
    Subscribe

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations cannot verify the credibility of the United States’ statement announcing the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh* terror group, and believes that such information has to be confirmed by the various authorities on the ground, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

    “We cannot personally verify the accuracy of this”, Haq said referring to the announcement of al-Baghdadi’s death. “We trust the reliability of the various sources of information that have been speaking up, but, obviously, any sort of information would need to be verified by the various authorities on the ground”.

    The United Nations Monitoring Team on terrorist groups cannot confirm the killing of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the Daesh leader, but takes American statements seriously and is going to engage with the United States to confirm it as soon as possible, the coordinator of the team, Edmund Fitton-Brown said in an interview.

    “No, I don't have any confirmation of this. Our methodology is so that we treat the news with caution until we hear it expressed to us directly and in confidence by member states. All we have so far is the public announcement from the Americans, but it does seem like a very confident announcement. They seem very sure of themselves. They claim that they have verified it. And, of course, they would be setting themselves up to a considerable embarrassment if they hadn't. So I think that should be taken very seriously. I will be asking questions to Americans and others to try to get confirmation as soon as possible”, Fitton-Brown said.

    The Monitoring Team is specifically mandated to liaise in confidence with counter-terrorism agencies of the UN member states.

    The potential demise of the Daesh leader could mean “quite a lot”,  Fitton-Brown said.  According to the UN team coordinator, Daesh has been spreading propaganda that puts the movement itself above an individual, as “every human being is replaceable”.

    “But I think the problem that they have is that this is happening just after they had the body blow of the military collapse earlier this year. They are in the situation where regenerating the leadership was more difficult than it would have been at another time, and they tried to do that, but there are lots of risks, because how do they position somebody? How do they get that person the loyalty and the authority that Baghdadi had, and how do they get all of that communicated without putting that person in the crosshairs as well? So I think for ISIL* this can be a very serious blow. But it's not enough to say that this is the beginning to the end, because they have too much support, I think, for it to be quite as dramatic as that”, Fitton-Brown said.

    Daesh does not have the same “clear structure” as another terrorist group, al-Qaeda*, Fitton-Brown said.

    “With al-Qaeda, you have a much greater sort of certainty of the order of succession. With ISIL for whatever reason yes, there are deputies, but there isn't one person who has been put forward as the heir apparent. So I think that's also a challenge for them”, he added.

    The Monitoring Team is subordinate to the Security Council and the committees that deal with Daesh, al-Qaeda and the Taliban*. Two main functions of the Team are providing a threat assessment report on the three groupings and maintenance of the sanctions, as well as advising UN member states on whether to add or remove individuals or entities from the sanctions list.

    The statements come after US President Donald Trump announced a day earlier the United States has hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the course of the operation.

    In the meantime, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it had possessed no reliable data regarding the US operation and had reasons to question its credibility.

    Al-Baghdadi made his first media appearance in 2014 when the terror group declared itself a caliphate under Baghdadi's leadership. Since then al-Baghdadi made headlines multiple times with claims that he had been killed.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda, Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia

    Topic:
    Daesh Leader Baghdadi Believed to Be Killed in US Raid in Idlib (23)
    Tags:
    leader, Daesh, Death, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Syria, United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse