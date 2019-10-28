Register
15:45 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The opening session of the Knesset

    Former Member of Israeli Parliament: Public Not Interested in Unity Government

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe

    As Blue and White leader Benny Gantz continues to hold coalition talks in an attempt to form a unity government, a former member of the Israeli Parliament says the Israeli public is not interested in unity.

    Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to continue his round of coalition talks, meeting chief of Israel Beitenu Avigdor Lieberman in the afternoon at the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset.

    The two have vowed to work towards a unity government but Ksenia Svetlova, a political analyst and a former member of the Israeli Parliament from the party Hatnua believes that the Israeli public didn't go to the polls to vote for unity.

    No Unity Wanted

    "People didn't vote for a unity government. Many chose Gantz because he was running with a campaign promise of never to sit down in a government with Netanyahu if he was under an indictment. Gantz, unlike other politicians, tends to keep his promises", she stated.

    Neither does the public want another set of elections. A poll conducted by one of Israel's leading newspapers Israel Hayom at the end of September suggested that some 60 percent of Israelis were not interested in another round of elections, which would be the third time this year. Only 29 percent said they were supportive of a unity government.

    High Cost of Elections

    Israel's taxpayers forked out a pretty penny in April when voters took to the polls for the first time - paying some $200 million. The cost of the second round stood at $500 million. 

    But Svetlova believes that if a solution is not found, all cards are on the table, including another set of elections.

    "I hope we will not be like our neighbours in Lebanon, who haven't been able to form a government for two and a half years. But under the current circumstances everything is possible", she said.

    Yesterday, Netanyahu's former spokesman Shai Bazak said in an interview that had the elections been held today, Israel would have woken up to the same results, with the two main parties - Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's Blue and White - getting an even amount of seats.

    His words are supported by a recent poll - conducted by Channel 13 - suggesting that Blue and White and Likud would have gotten 34 and 33 seats respectively if elections were to be held today.

    But Svetlova doesn't share these views. "The same results are not possible simply because Israel's political map will change. Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit (a religious far-right party) will not run this time. We might also see alliances like, for example, between the left-wing parties, something that didn't happen during the last round", she stressed.

    Something Has to Change

    One thing is certain, believes the expert, the current political system, where smaller parties dictate their demands and blackmail larger parties, has to cease to exist.

    "In the not so remote past, Israel tried a system of direct elections (where voters had to cast two tickets: one for the party, the other - for the prime minister - ed.) but this and other similar electoral reforms have failed".

    Israel went back to its original voting system, where Knesset members are elected as part of rosters of specific lists that participate in elections. Lists that manage to pass the threshold of 3.25 percent enter the Israeli Parliament. While this encourages pluralism of thoughts and worldviews, the current system has been widely criticised for paralysing the country's prime minister making his ability to govern a mission impossible.

    But until a solution is found, it seems that Israel's smaller parties will continue to be kingmakers who shape Israel's political landscape. 

    Tags:
    Avigdor Lieberman, Parliament, government, Benny Gantz, Blue and White Party, Knesset, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse