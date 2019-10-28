Register
14:13 GMT +328 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 19, 2013, file photo, smoke rises after a TNT bomb was thrown from a helicopter (archive)

    Eliminating Al-Baghdadi Won’t Bring an End to ‘Daeshism’ - Iranian Gov’t Spokesman

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    POTUS Trump said on Sunday that the US military had succeeded in hunting down the elusive Daesh leader, whose death has incidentally been reported multiple times since the manhunt for him kicked off in 2014. Although the announcement has been hailed by the international community, including Iraq and Turkey, it has been questioned by Russia.

    Commenting on the reports that the US managed to kill Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh (ISIL) Takfiri terrorist group, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that “just as al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden’s death did not eradicate the roots of terror, the death of elusive Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would not put an end to ‘Daeshism’”.

    “Iran, with its World Against Violence and Extremism plan, is at the forefront of combating Daesh and promoting a diplomatic, strategic and ideological approach against Daeshism”, Ali Rabiei, noted lashing out at “the US support for despotism” as one of the root causes of the current situation in the region: “Terrorism in the Middle East and northern Africa stems from military policies, oil money, and the US support for despotism”, he commented.

    “The Daeshism foundation will not be destroyed by bombs and missiles as long as regional petrodollars and Takfiri ideology exist”, Rabiei said, adding that the latter must be eradicated first.

    On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that al-Baghdadi had been shot down in Syria's Idlib after announcing that "something very big has just happened".

    Trump said al-Baghdadi "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way”, noting that there were no casualties among the US forces. Trump depicted the situation, saying the ISIS leader "spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him."

    Although POTUS thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey for lending a helping hand, the Russian Defence Ministry commented that it had no reliable data at its disposal about whether the US operation had taken place, citing no US missile attacks registered in the area on Sunday.

    “... Last respects have been paid to al-Baghdadi at least five times in the past. (Also) countering terrorism is a much more difficult task than the physical destruction of its leaders, even the most irreconcilable,” Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of upper house of the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, remarked.

    World Heaps Praises on 'the Impressive Achievement'

    Meanwhile, other countries lauded Trump's announcement, with the Iraqi government stating  that Iraq’s National Intelligence Service was able to effectively pinpoint the hideout of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib:

    “Subsequently, US forces, in coordination with Iraq’s National Intelligence Service, carried out an operation which led to the elimination of the terrorist Al-Baghdadi," the statement went on.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan referred to “the killing of Daesh’s ringleader" as "a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism," stressing that his country "will continue to support anti-terror efforts — as it has done in the past.”

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the effort:

    “I would like to congratulate President Trump on the impressive achievement that led to the assassination of the head of (Islamic State) al-Baghdadi. This reflects our shared determination, of the United States of America and of all free countries, to fight terror organisations and terrorist states. This achievement is an important milestone, but the campaign is still ahead of us,” he tweeted over Sunday.

    The world’s most wanted and elusive terrorist first hit media headlines in 2014 when ISIS changed its name to IS and declared itself a caliphate under al-Baghdadi's leadership. He has since then attracted enhanced scrutiny following multiple reports of his alleged seizure and/or death, although the latter has never been confirmed. *Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia.

     

    Related:

    Top Al-Baghdadi Aide Gave Key Information to Eliminate Daesh Leader – Report
    If Baghdadi Proven Dead, It'll Mark Real Contribution to Fight Against Terrorism by Trump - Kremlin
    Russian MoD Does Not Have Reliable Information on US Operation in Syria to Neutralize Baghdadi
    Seven Bodies Discovered at Site of Baghdadi's Alleged Death in Syria's Idlib - Reports
    Trump Speaks of Special Operation in Syria – Video
    Tags:
    military, US Forces, US, al-Baghdadi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse