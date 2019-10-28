Russian Military Police Announce Pullout of Kurdish Forces From Syrian-Turkish Border

The formerly US-backed militia previously struck a deal with Damascus, handing control over several cities to the Syrian Arab Army, but Ankara insisted that they could not remain near the Turkish border.

Russian military police will assist in the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria stated on Monday, adding that the militants are also expected to leave Manbij and Tell Rifaat. The pullout is expected to end at 18:00 on Tuesday.

According to Moscow, Russian and Turkish forces will start patrolling the border after the end of the operation.

On 9 October, Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the region of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Daesh* terrorist group. Turkey insists that the SDF is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by the country as a terror organisation.

The offensive was condemned by the EU, and the US, which introduced sanctions against Turkey amid the clashes, but later cancelled them after Vice President Mike Pence managed to negotiate a 120-hour ceasefire, which later became permanent.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia