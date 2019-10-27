'My Dream Was to Be Famous': Iranian TV Airs Interviews Arrested 'Angelina Jolie Zombie' Lookalike

The detained 22-year old Instagram model admitted that she had not finished high school, apparently focusing her efforts on pursuing fame on social media.

The Iranian social media personality known as Sahar Tabar, who was arrested earlier this month at the behest of the Tehran's Islamic guidance court due to “numerous requests from the public" for her to be detained, recently made an appearance on the country’s state television.

During the interview, Tabar revealed that despite her online look resembling the appearance of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, she was actually inspired by a zombie-like character from the animated fantasy film "Corpse Bride".

​The 22-year old woman also confirmed that she had not finished high school, with the broadcaster noting that she "could have been in university by now" if not because of her "strange" online persona and fame, according to AFP.

"I saw people were following what I did and, when the likes grew, I felt I was doing the right thing," she said.

Tabar also reminisced about how her mother attempted to stop her from changing her appearance, but the lull of online fame apparently proved too strong to resist.

"My childhood dream was to be famous," she confessed.

Sahar Tabar now faces charges of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging corruption among the young.

The broadcaster also stated that Tabar admitted that "vulgarity on social media gets a lot of clicks" and if she had not followed this path, she could have been "in a better place right now," AFP adds.