SDF Commander Says Baghdadi Killed in Joint Operation After 5 Months of Intelligence Work

Earlier on Sunday, the Defence One portal reported that the United States conducted a special operation against Baghdadi. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed by Washington.
"The intelligence work on the ground and punctual chase took five months until the joint operation on liquidation of terrorist Abu Bakr Baghdadi. We are grateful to everyone, who made contribution to this great work," Abdi wrote on his Twitter page.
Earlier in the day, Iraqi intelligence said they had information about the deaths of Baghdadi, two of his wives and one guard.
