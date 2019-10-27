Iraq Has Information on Deaths of Daesh Leader Baghdadi, His 2 Wives, 1 Guard - Source

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraqi intelligence has information about the deaths of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh terrorist group, two of his wives and one guard, a senior Iraqi intelligence said.

"Iraq’s information confirms that al-Baghdadi, two of his wives and one of his companions were killed," a source said, adding that the intelligence informed the coalition on the Daesh* leader's movements on a daily basis.

After receiving the information about Baghdadi’s last location, the coalition deployed drones to monitor his position, after which it attacked the area, according to the source.

"It was Iraqi intelligence that transmitted information to the international coalition about the movements and whereabouts of al-Baghdadi, including the last one where he was killed," the source stressed.

Earlier in the day, another senior Iraqi intelligence source said that Iraq played a significant role in neutralizing Baghdadi, whose death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the Middle East.

