US Coordinated Military Operation in Syria's Idlib With Ankara - Turkish Defence Ministry

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Defence Ministry, amid reports on the liquidation of the Daesh* terror group's leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, said Sunday that the US and Turkish military exchanged information before an operation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"On the eve of the US operation in the Syrian province of Idlib last night, an exchange of information and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish military said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported that the United States conducted a special operation against Baghdadi. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 a.m. EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia