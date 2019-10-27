Register
09:56 GMT +327 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, 23 October 2019.

    It's Time to Admit All Washington Wants in Syria is the ‘Precious’ Oil — US Media

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    242
    Subscribe

    What’s been discussed for quite a while now in other parts of the world is apparently coming across to observers in the United States, following a series of unnerving statements from US President Trump.

    The No.1 priority of the Trump administration’s Syria policy is seizing the country’s oil resources, wrote Benjamin Hart in a New York Magazine article published on Friday.

    Hart writes that “there is one thing about the chaotic situation that does seem to preoccupy the president: oil. Precious, precious oil. Over the past weeks, through tweets and public statements, he has made it clear that he considers the protection of it a very high priority.”

    Donald Trump has nonchalantly bragged about “taking control” of Syria’s oil in the past weeks. He brought up the subject on Friday again, tweeting: “When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED!”

    Interestingly, “the oil” in here comes before the long-promised return of American soldiers and neutralising the terror threat.

    “The question of why the US has the right to another country’s oil — especially as it is supposedly completely withdrawing from that country — has received surprisingly little attention amid the ongoing disaster in Syria,” Hart points out. “But the notion that American’s central goal in the Middle East is plunder of natural resources recalls conspiracy theories around the US invasion of Iraq.”

    In 2013, Trump indeed expressed his bemusement over why the United States “left Iraq without the oil.”

    Formerly US-backed Kurdish militias that have for years been waging a fight against terrorists in Syria currently control vast swathes of territory in the oil-rich north-east of the country. The Damascus government has refused to endorse the de facto autonomy of the Kurd's Rojava and has been deploying troops into formerly Kurdish-held areas that saw the pull-out of Kurdish troops as a result of the Turkish offensive.

    Despite ordering the withdrawal of nearly all 1,000 US troops from Syria, the Pentagon is planning to send tanks and combat troops into eastern Syria, citing a need to protect Kurdish-controlled oil fields, recaptured from Daesh*, from a potential resurgence of terror .

    In the meantime, Trump is considering the possibility of “keeping” the Syrian oil with the help of US companies, and his allies in Congress are considering “upgrading” the oil wells to help the Kurds profit from oil exports. Senator Lindsay Graham made it clear that there is no talk of returning the oil to Syria’s government, when he said on 21 October that neither the sanctions-hit Iranians nor Bashar al-Assad should  benefit from it.

    On Saturday, Russia’s Defence Ministry released satellite recordings said to prove that the the Kurds are extracting and smuggling Syrian oil out of the country “under the protection of US troops and the employees of US private military companies.”

    A ministry spokesman said the US-supervised illegal oil operations brought in over $30 million per month in revenue and described them as “international state banditry.”

    *Aka ISIS/IS/Islamic State, a terror group outlawed by Russia, the UN, the US and numerous other countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse