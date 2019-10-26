Column of US Troops Returns From Iraq to Syria's al-Hasakah Province - Report

The developments come after Washington decided to withdraw US troops from north-eastern Syria following the start of a Turkish military operation against Kurdish forces on October 9.

A column of US troops has returned to north-eastern Syria’s al-Hasakah Province from Iraq, Syria TV reports.

The news outlet claimed that “the column of American occupation forces entered […] the province through the illegal al-Walid border crossing” and that the column, which includes “dozens of soldiers and military hardware” is covered by US combat helicopters.

This comes a day after US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said that the US would maintain a "reduced presence" in Syria, citing concerns about Daesh* terrorists taking control of the oil fields.

Almost a couple of weeks ago, he pledged that the US would withdraw all of its force of 1,000 soldiers from northeastern Syria, after Turkey launching its 'Operation Peace Spring' in the area to drive Kurdish militias and remaining Daesh militants away from the border.

Commenting on Esper's statement that some US troops will remain in north-eastern Syria, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, for his part, said that the statement should not come as a surprise.

“What Washington does now – the capture and holding under its armed control of oil fields in Eastern Syria is, simply speaking, an international state banditism,” he stressed, adding that Syrian oil reserves and other mineral resources belong solely to the Syrian Arab Republic, not to Daesh or to “American protectors from Daesh terrorists”.

He also said that “neither international law, nor the American legislation itself can justify the US troops’ goal to guard Syrian hydrocarbon reserves from Syria itself and its people”.

*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is an international terrorist group which is banned in Russia