Second Protester Dies in Baghdad, Over 350 Wounded - Police and Hospital Sources

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle and change election laws amid a wave of anti-government protests.

A second protester has died and more than 350 others were injured during the protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the local police and hospital sources have said.

According to AP citing a security official, 5 protesters have been killed during the demonstrations.

Videos and photos are being posted online showing crowds of protesters in Tahrir square.

​Clashes between protesters and police happened when the people attempted to enter the so-called Green Zone in Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces used water cannons & tear gas to disperse protesters who were trying to access the high-security Green Zone in central #Baghdad where govt offices & foreign embassies are located. Anti-government protests resumed on Friday in Iraq's capital #BaghdadProtests pic.twitter.com/VjKwFuEnEm — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) October 25, 2019

The protests against the government's economic policies and corruption started in Baghdad on 1 October.​​ The demonstrators are demanding the government's resignation as well as economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW