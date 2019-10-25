Moscow on US Idea to Deploy 500 More Troops to Syria: Washington Sending Mixed Signals

Earlier, the US Defence Department has drawn up a plan to send hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to guard oil fields in eastern Syria.

Russia would not want a new round of complications in northeast Syria due to a US decision to send additional forces there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We would not like new complications. The work that has been done at the level of the leadership of Russia and Turkey in recent days, the results of the negotiations in Sochi should not tempt anyone to reformat or change something again," he said.

The contradictory signals the US has sent regarding Syria may indicate a desire to maintain conditions that allow for continued pressure on Damascus, Sergei Ryabkov added.

“We are very definitely worried that the signals from the White House may reflect the same attitude: to preserve the conditions for continuing multi-component pressure on the legitimate authorities in Damascus,” he said. “This is the moment we don’t agree and we can’t agree with the United States on the situation."

According to media reports, Washington is mulling the possibility to deploy 500 more servicemen to the area for guarding oil facilities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on 17 October reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.