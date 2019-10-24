Saudi Foreign Minister Says 'Maximum Pressure' Only Way to Bring Iran to Negotiating Table - Reports

Oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September, which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. Yemen's rebel Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Riyadh blamed the incident on Iran, which, for its part, denied the allegations.

Saudi Minister of State Adel al-Jubeir said that a policy of appeasement would not work with Iran and that the only way to get Tehran to the negotiating table was to apply maximum pressure.

He added that an agreement between the Yemeni government and the separatists is close, according to Liberation Newspaper.

On 14 September, multiple drones targeted Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, cutting Riyadh’s daily net oil output in half and leading to the suspension of the production of some 5.7 million barrels of oil per day.

Although Yemen’s Houthi militia repeatedly claimed responsibility of the attacks, and warned of further attacks unless Riyadh ended its military campaign in Yemen, Washington and Riyadh have blamed Iran. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident, and accused the US and its allies of switching from a policy of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum deceit.”

A series of unexplained attacks against ships in the Gulf and Saudi oil installations between May and September increased already-boiling tensions between the United States and its major regional ally Saudi Arabia, on one side, and Iran, one the other side.