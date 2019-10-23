Register
23 October 2019
    U.S. Army Capt. Eric Morton, center, commander of the 101st Airborne Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, walks with Iraqi Maj. Ahmed Hassan and Iraqi 1st Lt. Yasev Mutasam through Shakriyah, Iraq, area during Operation New Town, June 10, 2008

    Iraqi PM Announces International Legal Action After US Moves Forces to Its Territory From Syria

    © Photo : United States Department of Defense/Pvt. Christopher McKenna
    Middle East
    4320
    Vast numbers of American troops left northern Syria earlier this month, after the launch of Operation Peace Spring by Ankara. According to various reports, up to 100 US military vehicles left Syria to avoid Turkey's offensive.

    Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi reiterated on Wednesday that Baghdad had not given the US its permission to relocate its soldiers from Syria onto their country's territory, warning of international legal action over the matter.

    The statement comes after earlier in the day Defence Minister Najah Hassan Ali Shammari had said that the US troops relocated from Syria would leave Iraq within four weeks, relocating to Kuwait or Qatar.

    A convoy of military vehicles and transporting Syrian regime troops are stationed on the outskirts of the northern Syrian border town of Kobane (also known as Ain Arab) on October 16, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / -
    Live Updates: Fragile Balance Established in Northern Syria After End of Turkish Offensive
    Washington decided to withdraw from the area and move its troops to Iraq, as the Turkish operation targeted Kurdish militants from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. According to Ankara, they are a part of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey bans and condemns as a terror organisation.

    The US addressed the offensive, imposing sanctions on their NATO ally, while France and Germany restricted arms sales to Turkey. Damascus also slammed Ankara, stressing that the Turkish army violated Syria's sovereignty, acting without any permission from the government.

    A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq October 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / AZAD LASHKARI
    A convoy of U.S. vehicles is seen after withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq October 21, 2019

    The offensive was completed on Tuesday, after five days of a ceasefire, negotiated by Ankara and Washington. The situation settled down after talks between Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as they struck a deal, returning control of the border to Syria and establishing joint patrols to avoid confrontations.

    Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Syria, United States, Iraq
    Votre message a été envoyé!
