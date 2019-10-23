Moscow Demands US Stop Occupation of Al-Tanf

The US established a military base 24 km west of the al-Tanf border crossing in the Syrian desert back in 2016 and used it to train local anti-government militants, who also fought against the Daesh terror group.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Washington should end the occupation of the Al-Tanf border crossing in Syria's Homs governorate.

"US service members are stationed illegally in this area...blocking the road that connects Iraq and Syria. We demand an end to their occupation", Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told journalists.

In December 2018, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the main part of the anti-terrorist operation in Syria and the destruction of Daesh*’s so-called "caliphate"; he also announced the withdrawal of US troops from the country, which numbered some 2,000.

On Monday, Trump confirmed that only a small number of troops in the south will remain in the country after the troop pull-out in the northeast. Earlier, it was reported that his statement concerned the Al-Tanf garrison at the junction of the borders of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq. According to media reports, the garrison consisted of 150 military personnel.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia