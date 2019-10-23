Russian-Turkish Patrols Set to Be Deployed at Syrian Border - Video

Russian military police deployed in the Syrian province of Aleppo have started patrolling northeast of the town of Manbij, a representative of the military law enforcement branch told reporters earlier in the day.

Joint Turkish and Russian patrols are ready to be deployed to the Syrian border city of Ras al-Ayn.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 22 October adopted a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syria-Turkey border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting Kurdish militias. According to the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from an 18-mile (29 km) zone along the border within 150 hours starting from 23 October.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.