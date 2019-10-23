Israeli Drone Falls on Lebanese Territory - IDF

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier stated that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) need to maintain freedom of action against Iran and the Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah, which Israel considers to be its main foes in the region.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have reported on Twitter that a drone fell "adjacent to Israel's border with Lebanon, within Lebanese territory".

There is no more information about the incident yet.

A short while ago, during routine security activity, an IDF drone fell adjacent to Israel's border with Lebanon, within Lebanese territory. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2019

​In September, the Lebanese Army claimed Israeli drones dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel in an anti-Hezbollah operation that triggered forest fires. In response, several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon to target facilities in northern Israel.

The long-standing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah escalated in August after an Israeli drone strike on a media office belonging to the movement near the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The attack was followed by another one on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.