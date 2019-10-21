Lebanon Cabinet Discussing Last Point, Related to Power Sector, in Reforms List - Presidency

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri stated earlier that he was considering halving ministerial salaries and abolishing some government committees in a bid to save money.

Lebanon's Cabinet, headed by President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace, has reportedly agreed to all the reforms on the list, including halving ministers' wages in order to ease the economic crisis in the country. The only controversial issue remains the power sector reform that is currently being discussed, the president's office said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese President noted that the protests in the streets of the country are expressing "people's pain", but it is unjust to accuse everyone of corruption.

"What is happening in the streets expresses people's pain, but generalising corruption (charges) against everyone carries big injustice", he said during a cabinet session.

Under pressure from numerous mass protests against the governing elite, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and other ministers drew up a package of steps over the weekend, seen as crucial to restoring confidence, that may mitigate the strains on Lebanon's financial system.

For almost a week, Beirut and other Lebanese cities have been gripped by protests, with the demonstrators demanding that the government resign and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation amid a financial blockade and sanctions. The protesters blocked off major highways. In central Beirut, the rallies turned violent as the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at police, while the security forces resorted to stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas.

The rallies erupted as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued, with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and protesters.