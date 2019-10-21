5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Southern Iran - Reports

According to the Fars news agency, a tremor hit the southern part of the Islamic Republic on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 2 km in Hormozgan Province near the cities of Kukherd and Bandar Lengeh.
The country is located on major seismic faults and often experiences earthquakes, including powerful ones in Iran's South.
Preliminary Magnitude 5.6 #earthquake in #Iran, 2019-10-21 10:58 UTC time by @raspishake #CitizenScience #seismograph network. Join the largest citizen #seismic community – https://t.co/2wCq40t2FM. https://t.co/fovZBVY0Z9 pic.twitter.com/fkD29frCQf— Raspberry Shake Earthquake Channel (@raspishakEQ) October 21, 2019
