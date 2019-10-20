Turkish Army Takes Control Over Syrian Border City Ras al-Ayn - Report

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have left the city of Ras al-Ayn, while the Turkish Army and Ankara-backed militants have taken control over the area, Syrian broadcaster Ikhbariya reported on Sunday.
SDF militants stated a day ago that they would withdraw from the Turkish border only if Ankara allows them evacuate fighters and civilians from Ras al-Ayn.
Turkish authorities claim that they seized the city over a week ago, however, the clashes between the army and the SDF continued.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
