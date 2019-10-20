Group of Trucks Enters Syria From Iraq to Evacuate US Servicemen – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A group of trucks crossed on Sunday the Iraqi-Syrian border to evacuate US troops from the northern part of Syria, SANA reports said.

According to the SANA news agency, the group of transport trucks, accompanied by military vehicles, is heading for the Syrian city of Qamishli to complete the evacuation of US bases from Syria.

The news comes after on Thursday, Washington and Ankara agreed to suspend Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria for 120 hours and withdraw Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometre (18 miles) buffer zone on the Turkish-Syrian border. Despite the ceasefire, there were reports of continued fighting.

Commenting on the situation in the region, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the United States would pull out an approximate 1,000 troops from the northern part of Syria after the start of the Turkish offensive.

© REUTERS / TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY Turkish and U.S. military vehicles are seen on the Syrian-Turkish border during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol near Tel Abyad, Syria, September 8, 2019

Ankara launched the Operation Peace Spring on 9 October, saying that the military action aimed to create a safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Turkey and the US.

The territory on the Syrian side of the border is currently controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which used to be a US ally but regarded by Ankara as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is blacklisted in Turkey.