Register
10:37 GMT +320 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source

    Cruising Around: US Troops Leaving Syria to Head for Iraq

    © AFP 2019 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    312
    Subscribe

    The US secretary of defence has shared with journalists that the US troops, who, as Donald Trump argued the other day, should finally come home, are not actually doing so.

    According to Defence Secretary Mark Esper, the current plan presupposes that US troops leaving Syria will head for western Iraq and the military will persist in its anti-Daesh* operations to make sure there is no resurgence of terrorism in the area.

    Speaking to reporters while on a flight to the Middle East, the defence chief mentioned he had talked to his Iraqi counterpart about the plan to redirect over 700 of the 1,000 US troops, from Syria to Iraq, adding that the data was fluid and the details would be worked out in due time.

    Per Esper, the troops leaving for Iraq will largely have two missions:

    "One is to help defend Iraq and two is to perform a counter-ISIS* mission as we sort through the next steps", he said.

    "Things could change between now and whenever we complete the withdrawal, but that's the game plan right now", Esper said referring to Iraq, where the US currently maintains around 5,000 troops, several years after Washington formally pulled its forces from there in 2011, bringing an end to a war that many considered to be a US occupation. 

    The withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq was a contentious issue in the United States and beyond for most of the 2000s, with public opinion shifting towards favouring a pullout.

    In 2008, George W. Bush signed the US–Iraq Status of Forces Agreement, which stipulated a deadline of 31 December 2011, before which "all the United States Forces shall withdraw from all Iraqi territory".

    Although it did so in 2011, three years later, in 2014, due to the advance of Daesh from Syria to Iraq's western provinces, the US was prompted to intervene again, alongside other militaries, to combat Daesh. In January 2019, Secretary of State Pompeo put the number of US troops in Iraq at no more than 5,000

    US President Trump has a number of times reiterated his rationale for pulling American forces out of Syria, stating as late as last Wednesday that "it's time to bring our soldiers back home".

    Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria closely followed POTUS’s telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in which he vowed not to hamper Turkish activity along Syria's northeastern border, where the country recently launched an operation called “Peace Spring” targeting the remaining Daesh in the area and local Kurds.

    The latter sees the US pullout as abandonment of them, as the US had allied with the Kurdish-dominated SDF since the start of the Syrian conflict.

    As Esper left Washington on Saturday, US troops were continuing to leave northern Syria, over a week after the Turks launched an offensive, which Erdogan promised to continue irrespective of “what one says" in the wake of a considerable backlash from the international community.

    There continue to arrive reports of sporadic clashes between Turkish fighters and their Kurdish adversaries, whom Ankara views as having ties to the PKK, an organisation banned in Turkey as a terrorist outfit, despite a five-day truce deal cut on Friday between the US and Turkish leadership.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    S. Korean Students Enter US Ambassador’s Residence to Protest Troop Upkeep Cost - Reports
    Turkey May Buy More Russian Air Defence Systems Following S-400 Delivery
    S African Ex-Teacher Embroiled in Sex Scandal is 'Sister-in-Law' of Princess Diana's Niece - Report
    Tags:
    Iraq, Syria, withdrawal, troops, Daesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse