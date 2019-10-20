Register
07:30 GMT +320 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon

    Lebanese Christian Party Ministers Resign From Government Amid Protests

    © Sputnik / Zahraa El Amir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe

    DOHA (Sputnik) - Samir Geagea, leader of the Christian-based political party Lebanese Forces, announced the resignation of its ministers from the coalition government amid massive anti-government protests.

    "The country is facing unprecedented challenges. We do not have confidence in the government’s ability to implement reforms, we don’t see any serious intention on the part of Lebanese decision-makers to deal with crises," Geagea said at a press conference broadcast by AlHadath TV channel. Among the government members who will resign are Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani, as well as ministers of social affairs, labour and the state minister.

    Earlier, Geagea addressed Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri with a request to resign.

    Hariri said on Saturday that he had consulted with several members of the government in search of a way out of the difficult economic situation. On Friday night, he gave the government 72 hours to present a plan for overcoming the crisis.

    On Saturday, Hariri met with a number of ministers, including ministers of finance and industry, to discuss measures to avert the country's economic crisis, which provoked massive anti-government demonstrations. On Friday night, the prime minister gave the government 72 hours to develop such measures.

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with protesters on Friday, saying he "understands their feelings" and later wrote on Twitter that "there will be an encouraging solution" to the Lebanese crisis.

    The Lebanese cabinet is expected to convene on Sunday to discuss ways out of this critical situation.

    Since Thursday, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests with the demonstrators demanding that the government resign and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation amid a financial blockade and sanctions. The protesters blocked off major highways. In central Beirut, the rallies turned violent as the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at police, while the security forces resorted to stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas.

    The rallies erupted as the government sought to raise additional funds by introducing a $6 monthly tax on online calls made via WhatsApp and other mobile applications. The tax was abandoned as the protests gained momentum. However, the rallies continued with dozens of people injured in the clashes between the security forces and the protesters.

    Related:

    Lebanese Authorities Release All Protesters Detained During Riots in Central Beirut
    Bahrain Calls on Citizens to Immediately Leave Lebanon Over Unrest – Foreign Ministry
    Lebanon Cancels Tax on WhatsApp Calls in Wake of Mass Protests - Communications Minister
    Tags:
    protest, resignation, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inmate Nikos Alexis loads fresh dough into an oven at the Rikers Island jail bakery in New York in 2011.
    Ending 'Era of Mass Encarceration': Jail Where Lennon’s Killer Serves Life Sentence Closes in 2026
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse