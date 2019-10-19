Register
13:21 GMT +319 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gesture as he appears on a screen during a rally to mark Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Beirut's southern suburbs July 10, 2015.

    Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Expresses Support for Current Lebanese Gov't Amid Protests in Beirut

    © REUTERS / Aziz Taher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 52
    Subscribe

    On Thursday, people took to the streets of the Lebanese capital l Beirut to protest over the government's latest initiative to introduce a tax for the use of messaging applications. FaceTime and WhatsApp.

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has signalled his readiness to support the current Lebanese government amid the ongoing protests in the capital Beirut.

    In a televised speech on Saturday, Nasrallah said that he would back the government,“but with a new agenda and a new spirit”.

    According to him, the past couple of days of protests indicated that if new taxes are introduced to resolve the political standoff, this may result in a “popular uprising”.

    Nasrallah said that if the government steps down, it could take a year or two to form a new Cabinet, "and the time is short”; he added that Hezbollah doesn’t support the resignation of the government.

    Beirut in Grip of Protests Over WhatsApp, FaceTime Taxes

    The protests in Lebanon started on Thursday after the government announced that it plans to charge 20 cents a day for calls via FaceTime and WhatsApp.

    Lebanese security forces in Beirut used tear gas and rubber batons to disperse crowds of protesters, who blocked off the Beirut-Damascus international highway, also burning tires and calling for a “government resignation and revolution”.

    Lebanese Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Choucair, for his part, pledged that a decision to impose taxes on online calls via WhatsApp and similar mobile applications would be reversed in the wake of mass protests against the measure.

    Earlier, the government approved imposing the $6 monthly tax in a bid to raise additional funds for its debt-ridden budget. Additionally, the authorities introduced a new tax on tobacco and announced plans to increase the value-added tax (VAT) to 15 percent by 2020.

    Lebanon has recently been rocked by anti-government protests amid a severe deterioration of the economic situation in the country. Last Sunday, during a rally in central Beirut, demonstrators called for the resignation of the government, holding economic reforms and taking action to cope with corruption.

    Related:

    Lebanon to Charge WhatsApp Calls in Bid to Raise Money
    People Flood the Streets in Beirut, Lebanon in Protest Against WhatsApp Tax - Video
    Lebanon’s Hariri Blasts 'Malicious Campaign’ Against Him Over Reports of Affair With S African Model
    Tags:
    protests, taxes, WhatsApp, government, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah, Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 12-18 October
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse