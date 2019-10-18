Kabul Condemns Mosque Blasts in East Afghanistan, Blames Taliban - Presidential Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts in eastern Nangarghar province, Sediq Sediqqi, the spokesperson for the country's president, said on Friday, putting the blame on Taliban.

Earlier in the day, two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Huska Meyna district during Friday prayers. At least 62 people were killed.

''The Afghan government strongly condemns today’s suicide attack in a mosque in Nangarhar province ... The Taliban and their partners heinous crimes continue to target civilians in time of worship'', Sediqqi tweeted.

No group has taken responsibility for the blast so far.

Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump called off the peace talks with Taliban after a bomb attack by the group in Kabul killed a US servicemember. The aim of the talks was to sign the agreement at Camp David in Maryland that would see most US forces withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for a pledge by Taliban to renounce terrorism.