Masterpieces of Russian Fine Art Displayed in Riyadh During Putin's State Visit - Photos

The best artwork by the prominent Russian artist Vasiliy Kandinsky has been displayed to the public in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh as part of the cultural programme timed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the oil-rich nation.
The programme organised by the Russian Direct Investment Fund jointly with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture presented 19 paintings, mostly from Kandinsky’s early creative period as well as from further periods of his artistic career.
This is not the first time Kadinsky's art has been displayed in the kingdom. Last year, the Russian artist's paintings were exhibited on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum.
This year's cultural programme also included an international exhibition of contemporary art, created with the help of artificial intelligence, as well as a concert featuring the luminaries of the Russian opera world.
Saudi citizens also enjoyed Russian Cinema Week and a unique light-projection show, "Russia and the World: A Millenary Development Path”.
