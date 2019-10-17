Masterpieces of Russian Fine Art Displayed in Riyadh During Putin's State Visit - Photos

President Putin paid a state visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where he met King Salman and the Crown Prince. The exposition was part of a broader cultural programme dubbed “Russian Culture in Riyadh”.

The best artwork by the prominent Russian artist Vasiliy Kandinsky has been displayed to the public in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh as part of the cultural programme timed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the oil-rich nation.

© Sputnik / Kandinsky's exhibition in Riyadh

The programme organised by the Russian Direct Investment Fund jointly with the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture presented 19 paintings, mostly from Kandinsky’s early creative period as well as from further periods of his artistic career.

© Sputnik / Best of Kandinsky's artwork

This is not the first time Kadinsky's art has been displayed in the kingdom. Last year, the Russian artist's paintings were exhibited on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum.

© Sputnik / Artwork presented at the exhibition

This year's cultural programme also included an international exhibition of contemporary art, created with the help of artificial intelligence, as well as a concert featuring the luminaries of the Russian opera world.

Saudi citizens also enjoyed Russian Cinema Week and a unique light-projection show, "Russia and the World: A Millenary Development Path”.