On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, following his trip to Saudi Arabia. Putin met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the two discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral ties between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

The Russian President's convoy in the UAE escorted by Emirati cars stylised as Russian traffic patrol vehicles was not a typical situation, the Russian Embassy in Abu-Dhabi revealed.

"It seems that this was an additional token of appreciation by the UAE side as part of their warm welcome to the Russian president", the embassy representative stated.

The diplomat noted that the Emirati side had not consulted the embassy about the style of the cars. He added that Russian delegations of lower rank are usually escorted by regular cars.

© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan attend a signing ceremony following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 1, 2018. Russia and the UAE signed a declaration on strategic partnership that envisaged closer economic and financial cooperation.

The vehicles had the letters DPS written on them, which is the Russian abbreviation for traffic police patrol. They were also decorated with other Russian insignia such as the Russian flag and emblem.