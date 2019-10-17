Israeli Police Shoot East Jerusalem Man Attempting to Carry Out a Car-Ramming Attack - Reports

A man from East Jerusalem tried to carry out a car-ramming attack against Israeli Border Police; he was shot and seriously injured in the attempt, according to The Times of Israel, citing police sources.

Police officers were raiding the al-Am’ari refugee camp near Ramallah to arrest wanted "terror suspects".

When the troops were departing the area, a car sped up to the officers’ armoured car and collided with it “with the intention of running over the combat fighters”, the Border Police statement said.

According to police, officers “identified the terrorist making a suspicious movement and holding a suspicious object in his hand that turned out to be a knife”.

ניסיון פיגוע דריסה סמוך לרמאללה: בן 20 תושב מזרח ירושלים ניסה לדרוס לוחמי מג"ב במהלך פעילות, התנגש בחוזקה בכלי הרכב הממוגן של הכוח ולאחר מכן ניסה לדקור באמצעות סכין את הלוחמים. הוא נורה ונוטרל, מצבו קשה

(צילום; דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/lrWyBRLfcB — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 17, 2019

​The attacker was shot by the police and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. He was identified as a 20-year-old resident of East Jerusalem.

There were no injuries reported among the police.