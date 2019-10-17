US Military Carries Out Airstrikes to Destroy Ammo Left Behind in Syria

Two US fighter jets launched pre-planned airstrikes Wednesday to destroy ammunition that was left behind when American forces left a cement factory south of Kobani, Syria, officials said.

US Army Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the coalition, says the F-15E fighter jet strikes were pre-planned and destroyed ammunition stored at the Lafarge Cement Factory, which had served as a coordination center for the US-led coalition and Kurdish forces in the fight against terrorists.

According to Caggins, all coalition personnel and “essential tactical equipment” had left the base before the strike.

The US announced the withdrawal of its troops from northern Syria on 9 October. Shortly after that, Turkey launched its latest operation, dubbed ‘Operation Peace Spring’, sparkling concerns from its NATO allies, with several countries announcing a halt in arms sales to the country, while the US has announced sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the country’s defence and energy ministries.