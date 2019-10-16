Putin Gifts Gyrfalcon to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince - Photo

On 15 October, Vladimir Putin arrived on a state visit to the UAE for the first time since 2007. During the negotiations, the parties will discuss issues of further bilateral cooperation on trade, economics and investment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan a gyrfalcon.

In turn, Putin received a model of the palace of Qasr al-Hosn as a gift. This palace is the former residence of the President of the UAE and the oldest fortress in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky October 15, 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin gives white creet to Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

​The day before, on 14 October, Vladimir Putin presented a bird of the same breed to the Saudi King Salman. The bird is one of the largest species of falcons and is listed in the Red Book of Russia. Falconry is a popular sport among wealthy Arabs; in Saudi Arabia, a rare falcon breed can cost as much as 250,000 Saudi riyals ($66,000).