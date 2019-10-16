Egypt Pledges to Examine Cases of Imprisoned US Citizens - Pence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly committed his nation during a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday to examine multiple cases of Americans detained in Egypt, the Department of State said in a readout.

"The Vice President welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to advance discussions on several human rights cases of mutual concern, including Americans detained in Egypt," the readout said.

More than a dozen Americans are believed to be jailed in Egypt, the latest being a schoolteacher from the US state of Pennsylvania and dual US-Egyptian national Reem Mohamed Desouky, who was arrested when arriving to visit relatives in July over Facebook posts critical of the Egyptian government, according to media reports.

Pence and Madbouly also discussed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt. and they exchanged views on regional security issues, the readout said.